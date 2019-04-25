Alton Memorial Hospital awards from City of Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Left to right, Rusty Ingram, Brad Goacher and Dave Braasch of Alton Memorial Hospital accept the Business of the Year Award from Alton Mayor Brant Walker at the April 24 Alton City Council meeting. AMH was honored in the third annual Altonian of the Year Awards for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the Alton community through its many free educational programs and continued donations to various organizations throughout the community. The Altonian of the Year awards are given out by the city’s Community Relations Commission based on nominations from the community. Article continues after sponsor message Joanne Adams of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation board, left, received the Citizen of the Year honor from Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Cindy Lolley of the city's Community Relations Commission on April 24 for Joanne’s volunteer work with the SAK (Serving Area Kids) program, which provides meals to children in the Alton community during the summer months. The Altonian of the Year awards are given out by the city’s Community Relations Commission based on nominations from the community. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending