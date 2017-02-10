Congratulations to Megan Flowers of the Alton Memorial Hospital inpatient Pharmacy, center front left, who is the AMH February Employee of the Month.

Megan oversees the training and education of pharmacy staff. She communicates well with everyone and always puts the customer first.

Megan is a model employee and we are blessed to have her on our team.

