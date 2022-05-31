SEE VIDEO:

Alton's 155th Memorial Day Parade

ALTON - The Alton Memorial Day Parade was held for the 155th time on Monday and it was well-attended it featured five parade marshals who are World War II veterans - Richard Wickenhauser (Marines), Alvin Roderfeld (Navy), Art Williams (Army), Harry Hill, and Jack Green.

"We wanted to get as many World War II vets in as possible," Steve Schwartz, East End Improvement Spokesman, and Parade Committee Chairman said.

"We think that would be the Greatest Generation to get in."

East End Improvement Association sponsored the parade once again.

The parade this year with have upwards of 50 participants including a wide variety of scouts, organizations, bands, and the crowd favorite Rolling Nobles.

Carol Westbrook was in attendance Monday and she said she was very proud of the longest-running Memorial Day Parade in the country.

"It means a lot to me and Alton," she said. "I have lived in Alton all my life and always come and showed support at the Memorial Day Parade."

Shymekia Rogers and her family were also glad to be there on Monday for the parade.

"I have pretty much come to the parade all my life and I am 40 years old," she said. "I liked this year's parade a lot. It does mean a lot to Alton."

Officer Ferguson of the Alton Police Department, coordinated Explorer involvement in the parade and assisted with traffic.

"We love the Memorial Day Parade," he said. "I am a veteran myself, so it means a lot to me personally. It is a great thing that our community does each year."

Katie Castelli summed up what everyone at the parade on Monday seemed to feel: "The parade is a very good thing and it shows appreciation to our veterans."

