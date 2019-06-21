ALTON - The Alton Public Works Department has been working feverishly cleaning up Downtown Alton this week. Thanks to those Public Works efforts, Landmarks and Piasa is now open, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Friday afternoon.

“We are fully underway on the cleanup of the Great Flood of 2019,” Mayor Walker said. “The River Road should be opening before long, too.”

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said the overall cleanup of Downtown Alton is going to take several days. The Public Works Department crew spent considerable time in the Landmarks and Piasa area the last few days preparing it to open once again.

More on the cleanup and interview with Barnhart and Mayor Walker to come.

