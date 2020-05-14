ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker issued a series of comments on Wednesday in regard to the Madison County Health Board to re-open Madison County.

Walker said as a former small business owner, he is completely sympathetic to those who are suffering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The COVID-19 Pandemic has been devastating to business segments of Alton, including the Downtown Alton area, filled with bars and restaurants.

"Like many of our businesses, the City of Alton faces dire financial circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic," Mayor Walker said. "Even so, it is my responsibility as mayor to ensure that our residents and businesses are safe, and that is my top priority during these difficult times.

"On Tuesday, the Madison County Board of Health approved a resolution giving guidance to businesses to re-open that conflicts with the executive order imposed by the Governor. The City of Alton has a legal obligation to continue to follow the Governor’s order, and I urge others to do so.

"As Mayor, I have instructed City employees to focus on their traditional responsibilities to promote the health and welfare of our community. At this time, we will refrain from becoming the enforcement authority with regard to the rights and obligations of individuals and businesses unless required to by further developments. The City of Alton simply does not have the manpower or resources to engage in added enforcement because of the conflicting orders issued by the state and the county.

"If businesses wish to depart from the Governor’s executive order, I strongly recommend they consult with their legal counsel, their insurance company, and the Madison County Health Department before taking any action that may create legal liability or jeopardize any state licenses they hold. I also strongly encourage any businesses that choose to defy the Governor’s executive order to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing face coverings. Further, I respectfully request that any business that chooses to open provide their employees with all necessary PPE to protect workers and customers.

"Finally, I join our area legislators in urging the Governor to reconsider the timeline for moving forward outlined in his Restore Illinois plan so that we can safely re-open our economy, aid our small businesses, and protect the health of our community."

