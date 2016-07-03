ALTON – In a late Sunday morning interview with Alton Mayor Brant Walker, he said the city is “doing everything it can” to try to have the fireworks display in downtown as scheduled, despite the rain-soaked weekend.



“We can’t get the Bounce House and some of the other things up in the Amphitheater area, but we are going to try to wait until the last minute to make the call on the fireworks display,” Walker said. “Old Bakery Beer Company, Mac’s, Elijah P’s, Bluff City Grill and the others are moving their festivities inside. If all the businesses downtown are going to try to make it a go, we are going to try to make a go of it.”



Mac’s Time Out plans to move the legendary “The Atlanta Rhythm Section” band inside after the fireworks, Mayor Walker said.



St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton will have its fireworks party and festivities as planned, a member of the church said on Sunday morning.



If the fireworks were rescheduled it would be the following Saturday, July 9, at 9:30 p.m., Kimberly Clark, chief of staff/city council liaison for the City of Alton, Mayor’s office, said on Friday.



It appears through talking to Walker, though, every effort will be made to try to pull off the fireworks unless it is raining hard after 9 tonight because the businesses will be carrying on with their plans.