ALTON - The Alton St. Patrick’s Day Fest set for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Thursday morning.

“We are going to err on the side of caution and public safety,” Walker said. “I feel bad for the small business owners in Alton. It is like they are getting kicked in the teeth again after the flood last year. They do such a great job with employment in the area and things have been turning around tremendously in Alton. I feel for them and their employees.”

Walker encouraged customers to continue to visit the establishments in the coming days and show them support.

Walker said the CDC recommends that any event with more than 200 people be canceled because of the coronavirus. Walker also mentioned the Belleville and St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day events also have been postponed.

