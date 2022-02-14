

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed Alton Mayor David Goins to Reid Memorial Library Thursday, Feb. 10, to speak on his career in law enforcement and his experience as Alton’s first African American mayor.

“I was always taught to turn my stumbling blocks into stepping stones,” Goins said. I'm going to get through it, it’s not going to trip me up, and it's going to help me step a little higher.”

Goins also used his 25 years of experience to offer his outlook to students considering a career in law enforcement. Primary to his message was that having good communication skills is key in being a successful police officer.

The talk was part of L&C Student Activities’ lineup of Black History Month events.

Upcoming public events include:



? 2/16 – Big George Brock Jr. and the NGK Band: 11:30. a.m.-1 p.m., The Commons. A variety of blues styles will be explained and performed.

? 2/17 – Underground Railroad Tour: 1-3 p.m., meet at Campus Safety & Security. Participants will tour various locations throughout the Riverbend area, where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South. This year’s tour will visit Otterville – believed to be where the first integrated school originated – and the Cheney Mansion, maintained by the Jersey County

Historical Society in Jerseyville. J.E. Robinson will provide the history and expertise,

describing these noteworthy destinations. The tour is free, but reservations are required.

RSVP by emailing jhenning@lc.edu. The coach bus will depart at 1 p.m. from the parking lot next to the Campus Safety building on the north entrance of L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

? 2/28 – Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Commons. This is an opportunity for students and the community to donate blood and register to become a bone marrow and organ donors.

For more information, contact L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings at

jhenning@lc.edu.



