ALTON - The old adage of needing a “math gene” to succeed in mathematics is being challenged, with grit being arguably the single-most important factor in eventual success in mathematics. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences Dean Greg Budzban, PhD, believes this to be true for the majority of students, and is leading the local charge in gamifying mathematics to engage young learners and foster a passion for the subject.

Through a grant from the Mathematical Association of America’s Tensor-SUMMA Program and contributions from the John Simmons Family Foundation, Budzban spearheaded the Alton Math Games League in cooperation with the Alton School District. The league emerged from a collaboration with two national nonprofit organizations: The Algebra Project and The Young People’s Project.

“Engagement, motivation and persistence are key factors in helping students develop a love of learning and excitement for mathematics,” Budzban said. “Gamifying mathematics and creating interactive learning opportunities achieves this. It’s important to tell students it’s okay to get something wrong, and what’s not okay is giving up.”

In its first season, the League comprised approximately 40 fifth grade students, who had either a lower level of math proficiency or had indicated they were uninterested in math. Alton high school students acted as coaches. SIUE graduate student Amanda Strotheide, who is studying mathematics and statistics, and Matteson native Brianna Reed, a junior studying psychology, were the “athletic directors” of the league.

The young group achieved phenomenal success, including being named national champions at the National Math Festival held April 22 in Washington, D.C. where they competed in the Flag Way game.

“The structure of having college students working with high school students, and high school students working with elementary students, is called near-peer mentoring,” Budzban said. “Fifth grade students see high school students as leaders to emulate. The same relationship exists between high school students and college students. Using the near-peer mentoring structure is critical to the Alton Math Games League.”

“The innovation and philosophy behind the Math League project aligns with our district mission,” said Elaine Kane, Curriculum Coordinator for the Alton School District. “We agree with the assertion that attitude towards learning directly promotes or hinders a student’s success. So, we were immediately intrigued by the project and happy to have had the opportunity to participate as a district.”

Those involved in the Alton Math Games League spent February teaching, learning and practicing the rules of the game. In March, the 40 students were divided into four teams of 10 that competed against each other during the regular season. On April 1, the teams competed in a double elimination tournament at East Elementary in Alton. The “Alton Mathletes” were triumphant and were the team that went on to compete in the national competition.

“Through the generosity of the John Simmons Family Foundation, we were able to fund the travel for the team to the National Math Festival in Washington, D.C.,” Budzban said. “In addition, the foundation provided money to create a documentary about the student’s entire journey, which is now in post-production.”

At the National Math Festival, the Alton Mathletes competed against teams from New York, Chicago and Virginia. The Alton team took home the national title, a cause for wonderful celebration!

“Winning the national competition was absolutely wonderful,” Budzban exclaimed. “This was truly a transformational event for these students. Mathematics achievement is such an indicator of eventual academic success. As a mathematician myself, I’ve seen over and over again that having students’ attitudes and personal perceptions change when they have success in a mathematics classroom.”

“The benefits for participants have been multifaceted,” said Kane. “Students learned problem solving, teamwork and sportsmanship, all while developing their math skills. The implications for educators and parents are profound. After watching the teams compete in our local competition, I can only imagine their celebration in D.C. Happily, each fifth grader had a parent there to share in this once in a lifetime accomplishment.”

“This program was a huge success for our students and our district,” she added. “The win in Washington, D.C. was truly frosting on the cake!”

SIUE’s involvement in this program, under the leadership of Budzban, directly aligns with Chancellor Randy Pembrook’s advocacy for High Impact Community Engagement Practices (HICEP).

“The Alton Math Games League is an excellent example of a HICEP, where our students, faculty and administrators are reaching out into the community and interacting with organizations in ways that bring resources, to which they normally wouldn’t have access, to the table,” Budzban said. “That’s one of the characteristics that defines a successful university in the 21st century, and I’m proud to be a part of an institution that is engraining that in its values.”

Budzban plans to continue to work with local supporters to expand the league throughout Madison County, in such communities as Madison, Granite City and Venice.

“We think having a math league in those districts would produce the same transformational effects we saw in Alton,” he said. “I strongly believe we can change students’ life trajectory by engaging them in mathematics early, in a fun and interactive way.”

