ALTON/MARYVILLE – Residents of Alton and Maryville have been released from custody pending weapon-related charges in two unrelated felony cases.

Cordaral D. Segrest, 34, of Maryville, was charged on Aug. 22, 2025 with one count each of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (a Class 2 felony) and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (a Class 4 felony), as well as two Class A misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence.

Segrest allegedly knowingly possessed a stolen Chiappa Firearms Model PAK-9 pistol on May 18, 2025. He was additionally accused of unlawfully carrying the weapon in a vehicle while it was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible. Segrest also had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card at the time of the offense.

In addition to the weapon offenses, Segrest faces two DUI charges for allegedly operating a Ford Mustang on I-55 in Maryville while under the influence of alcohol. He was granted pretrial release from custody in the case presented by the Maryville Police Department.

In a separate case, 19-year-old Jamarion A. Smith of Alton was charged on Aug. 29, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

Smith allegedly carried a Taurus .40 caliber handgun in his vehicle on Aug. 7, 2025, which was unlawful for him to possess as a person under 21 years of age.

The Alton Police Department of presented the case against Smith, who was also ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

