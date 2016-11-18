Listen to the story

SPRINGFIELD - Alton, Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran and Granite City all fielded individuals and teams to participate in the IHSA Springfield Swim Sectional this past Saturday.

Top performers included Alton’s 4 x 50 Medley Relay, third (1:56.87), Lindsey Bruce in the 100 butterfly, third (1:00.66); and the 4 x 50 Freestyle Relay, fourth (1:47.45). The complete results are listed below.

SPRINGFIELD SWIM SECTIONAL

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

ALTON: 4x50 Medley Relay, third (1:56.87; Shelby Roth, Abbigail Powers, Lindsey Bruce, Jenna Fleming); 200 Freestyle, Fleming (ninth, 2:05.98), Ann Retzer (13th, 2:24.76); 200 IM, Powers (ninth, 2:27.89), Madeliene Stobbs (14th, 2:32.60); 50 Freestyle, Roth (13th, 26.68), Retzer (27th, 29.57); Diving, Annie Evans (seventh, 280.95 points), Maggie Evans, (eighth, 195.50 points); 100 Butterfly, Bruce (third, 1:00.66), Claire Pohlman (12th, 1:09.06); 100 Freestyle, Roth (13th, 59.88), Nikki Lowe (30th, 1:10.90); 500 Freestyle, Fleming (eighth, 5:37.64), Rachel Paule (21st, 6:53.35); 4x50 Freestyle Relay, fourth (1:47.45; Bruce, Fleming, Pohlman, Roth); 100 Backstroke, Bruce (eighth, 1:04.29), Sophie Binolis (33rd, 1:34.29); 4x100 Freestyle Relay, seventh (4:41.99; Pohlman, Lowe, Grace Napp, Paule)

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC: 4x50 Medley Relay, eighth (2:03.61; Lauren Heinz, Virginia Schranek, Karoline Lauritzen, Allsion Peuterbaugh); 200 Freestyle, Sarah St. John (20th, 2:43.93); 200 IM, Heinz (19th, 2:43.62); 100 backstroke, Laurizen (11th, 26.61), Hannah Schulz (41st, 36.46); 100 Freestyle, Lauritzen (10th, 58.04); Annie Tassanari (36th, 1:17.27); 500 Freestyle, St. John (27th, 7:11.16); 4x50 Freestyle Relay, seventh (1:51.55; Lauritzen, Heinz, Peuterbaugh, Schranck); 100 Backstroke, Heinz (23rd, 1:14.00), Peuterbaugh (24th, 1:14.62)

GRANITE CITY: 4x50 Medley Relay, 10th (2:11.94; Emma Cox, Madeline Sheridan, Isabella Roberts, Claire Ames); 200 Freestyle, Sheridan (23rd, 2:59.39); 200 IM, Roberts (17th, 2:41.68); 50 Freestyle, Emily Schulz (31st, 30.02); Ames, 32nd (30.25); 100 Butterfly, Rebecca Loftus (20th, 1:25.85); 100 Freestyle, Loftus (32nd, 1:13.87); Ashlyn Morrison (37th, 1:19.51); 500 Freestyle, Cox (third, 5:23.72), Roberts (16th, 6:32.19); 4x50 Freestyle Relay, 14th (2:08.43; Loftus, Morrison, Schulz, Brooke Hudson); 100 Backstroke, Hudson (33rd, 1:22.73); 100 Breaststroke, Sheridan (29th, 1:31.07); 4x100 Freestyle Relay, sixth (4:26.17; Roberts, Schulz, Ames, Cox)

METRO EAST LUTHERAN: 500 Freestyle, Macie Sparks (19th, 6:46.12); 100 Breaststroke, Sparks (22nd, 1:25.08)

