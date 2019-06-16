ALTON - Alton celebrated community and freedom with a successful Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.

Despite worries of rain, hundreds of attendees came out to show their support and enjoy the festivities at James H. Killion Park.

“This is an event of our freedom. And we come together today in unity and celebration,” spoke Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who made a special visit Saturday to Alton.

Stratton was one of the guest speakers at the event, she spoke to the huge crowd about Juneteenth and the growing recognition for the day.

The celebration of Juneteenth, dating back to 1865, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday officially takes place on June 19th, the day Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, where they announced the war was over and that the enslaved were now free.

Abe Lee Barham, one of the organizers, said the Juneteenth Celebration has grown each year and has become a special occasion each summer in Alton.

With booths from local businesses, BBQ, and entertainment, there was plenty to see at the event. Handmade jewelry and Juneteenth merchandise were among the favorites sold at the park. The event also boasted activities for kids including a petting zoo, games and a rock wall. With plenty of seating and space to gather, families and friends met up to enjoy the festivities together. Everyone was excited to be there and support the celebration and it showed through the energy of the performances at the event.

Performances and talks took place on the stage all throughout the day. Music, dance, and speakers all brought more excitement to the celebration.

“It really is a fun day held here in Alton. We are so blessed to be here and getting to celebrate. This is an event for the whole family, friends, everyone’s out here. We’re enjoying the food, the music, it’s great. The weather has been nice and it’s only been sprinkling a bit since we’ve been out here.” shared Desiree Johnson, who was helping out working a booth at the event.

“It really is a special celebration that people should be educated on. Remembering the past, while working ahead in the future through the community,” added Johnson.

