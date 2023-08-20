ALTON - The Alton Marina is celebrating their 27th anniversary with a riverfront party on Aug. 26.

The Marina, located at #1 Henry Street, invites everyone to come down for the pirate-themed party from 6–11 p.m. Along with live music from Flip the Frog and award-winning barbecue by Black Iron, partygoers can also enter the loot raffle, compete in a pirate costume contest and relax with drink specials from the cash bar.

“This is the Marina’s 27th year,” Rob Honke said. “The anniversary party has been going on for as far back as I can remember. [The previous owners] did it for 15 years and always threw a really good party, so we’re trying to just carry on that tradition.”

Honke owns Seahorse Ranch Marine, Inc., which operates the Alton Marina. He explained that the Marina leases boating slips and provides other amenities for boaters, but it welcomes everyone who wants to enjoy the river.

Their restaurant, The Cantina, serves hearty breakfasts, poolside specials and frozen drinks. The Ship Store is another favorite for gifts and apparel. To read more about Alton Marina’s offerings, check out this article.

Honke promises the anniversary party will be a fun night. The loot raffle will give away weekend docking passes for boaters, merchandise from the Ship Store and more. He’s particularly excited about the pirate costume contest, though he remains tight-lipped about whether or not he’ll be sporting a pirate costume himself.

“Hopefully we get to see a lot of people dressed in pirate garb,” Honke deflected with a laugh.

Summer might be coming to an end, but Honke added that there are several more events planned before they winterize the Marina in November. Jason “Gordo” Gordon will take a break from touring to play his live-looping show on Sept. 23. Klose Kuarters with K-SHE’s Mark Klose will take the stage in mid-October.

“We have a couple more events scheduled,” Honke said, adding that their anniversary party “is not the last party of the year.”

Stay updated at the Marina’s full list of upcoming events. For more information about the 27th anniversary party, click here. You can also check out Alton Marina’s official website, Facebook page or Instagram profile.

