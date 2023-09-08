Our Daily Show Interview! Rob Honke: Alton Marina Anniversary Party Coming Up on the 23rd, & More Fun in October!

ALTON - Stormy weather postponed the Alton Marina’s 27th anniversary party last month, but they’re back with a rescheduled party and several more fun events on the calendar.

“I’ve always loved being out on the river,” said Rob Honke, owner of Seahorse Ranch Marine, Inc., which operates Alton Marina. “As hard as we all work and as hard as my team works, it makes it all worth it.”

The 27th anniversary party will celebrate that hard work and everything the Marina has to offer boaters and the general public. From 6–10 p.m. on Sept. 23, you can join the Marina for a cash bar, award-winning barbecue by Black Iron and a live performance by looping artist Jason “Gordo” Gordon.

The pirate-themed party also encourages attendees to enjoy the loot raffle and pirate costume contest. Honke joked that a lot of people were prepared for the costume contest on the party’s original date, and he hopes to see them return for the rescheduled event.

“I felt bad because there were a lot of boaters that were down there that came in for the weekend, and they were ready for the costume contest,” Honke remembered. “They were partying in the rain under the docks and they had their costumes on. I said, ‘Just come back.’”

Though Honke won’t comment on his own costume, pirate partygoers can count on a fun night. He added that everyone who comes to the free party on Sept. 23 also receives a free raffle ticket, which puts them in the running for “lots of swag.”

But the season doesn’t stop there. The Marina will follow the anniversary party with food, drinks and music on Oct. 14. Mark Klose of KSHE95 and his band Klose Kuarters will take the stage from 7–10 p.m., and a cash bar will be available.

They are currently looking for a food vendor for Oct. 14, and Honke asks anyone who is interested to contact the Marina. He said that these parties are his favorite part of working with the Marina, and he hopes other Riverbend residents will stop by to check it out.

“A lot of people that have lived here their whole lives, they’ll tell me, ‘We drive across the bridge every day and still never really knew this was here,’” Honke said of the Marina.

But with lots of fun events planned, that’s not the case anymore. For more information about the Alton Marina and all they offer, read this article on RiverBender.com or visit the Marina’s official website.

