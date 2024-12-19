ALTON - An Alton resident facing his fifth case of domestic battery has also been charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Larry D. Greer Jr., 29, of Alton, was charged with his fifth offense of domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery (both Class 2 felonies). He was also charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, both Class A misdemeanors.

On Sept. 14, 2024, Greer allegedly struck a household or family member with a closed fist, bit them, grabbed them by the neck, and restricted their breathing.

Greer had been convicted of domestic battery on four or more prior occasions, each in Madison County. The first such case was filed on April 12, 2017, with two cases filed in March of 2020 and another filed in February of 2022.

In this latest case, Greer was also accused of driving in a reckless manner by “weaving and swerving on the road and repeatedly slamming on the brakes” near the intersection of Belle and Mitchell Streets in Alton. He was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle accident near the intersection which resulted in damage to another car, but he failed to stop at the scene as legally required.

Greer was arrested by the Alton Police Department and has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

