EAST ST. LOUIS - Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that Brian L. Redden, age 32, of Alton, Illinois, was sentenced on February 22, 2017, to 151 months in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Redden has been continuously confined since his arrest in May, 2016.

Redden pled guilty to the federal charge on November 9, 2016. At his change of plea hearing, Redden admitted to possessing an ounce of cocaine; over $2,000 in cash; a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia on May 20, 2016 in Alton.

The investigation which resulted in Redden’s arrest and conviction was conducted by the Alton Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

