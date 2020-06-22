EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man was sentenced to 125 years for the murder of 31-year-old Angel Syddall of Alton and attempted murder of 26-year-old Daniel Ferrel of Alton.

On March 5, 2020, Ernie L. Sykes (d.o.b. 1/17/64) was convicted of First Degree Murder, a Class M felony and Attempted First Degree Murder, a Class X felony. At 4 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2018, the Alton Police Department responded to a 911 call from the victim, Daniel Ferrel, 26, who was shot three times throughout his body. Upon entering the house, officers found Angel Syddall, 31, in her bedroom with what were later identified as seven gunshot wounds. Syddall was rushed to the hospital where she passed away from the wounds inflicted by the defendant.

In Monday's hearing, the defendant claimed falsification of evidence. Sykes denied his conviction claiming he was the victim.

Ms. Syddall’s mother provided a victim impact statement about her daughter, and said, “She was the light of my life, the joy of my heart. She was my only child, my only family.”

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons summed up the sentencing with this comment, “It was heartbreaking to hear Angel’s Mom and friends talk about what a wonderful person she was and how great a loss they have all suffered as a result of the monstrous violence committed by the defendant. His depraved acts are a reminder to all of us of the devastating and violent impact of domestic violence.”

“With all of the chaos and violence in the world today, hopefully, this sentence provides some measure of comfort and relief for the victims of these horrible crimes, for their loved ones, and for our whole community. I want to thank our VCU (Violent Crimes Unit) Trial team including Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Maricle and Morgan Hudson and every member of our incredible staff who contributed to making this victory possible. We also send our thanks to the many officers and detectives who tirelessly pursued the truth in their investigation and provided the evidence the jury needed to deliver a guilty verdict and allow Judge Tognarelli to see justice done today."

First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe said, “The defendant’s outbursts in court during this hearing show his complete lack of remorse for Angel’s murder and his lack of respect for the loss of life. No act of domestic violence will be tolerated in Madison County, especially in cases like this where the defendant committed ultimate act of domestic violence. I am proud of the work of the Alton Police Department and our Violent Crimes Unit. My sincerest condolences go to Daniel Ferrell and the family and friends of Angel Syddall.”

Judge Tognarelli, sentenced Sykes to the maximum sentence of 85 years for First Degree Murder to be served in full. The defendant was sentenced to an additional 50 years for Attempt Murder in which he will be required to serve 85 percent of the time. The sentences will be served consecutively with no possibility of parole.

