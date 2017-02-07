ALTON - An Alton man is facing multiple charges after attacking a woman with a machete and severing an artery in her arm.

Lonnie D. Stamper, Jr., 43, of the 3300 bloc of Myrle Blvd. was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, a Class X felony, one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony and one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, after allegedly attacking Lisa Godar with a machete on Feb. 5, 2017, severing an artery in her arm. Bail was set for $200,000.

Alton Police Department Chief of Detectives Jarrett Ford said he was "not at liberty" to discuss the suspects motives for the machete attack, but did say domestic violence calls are unpredictable, and sometimes dangerous.

"From experience, I have found that domestic related cases are often some of the more violent offenses for the subjects involved and for officers," Ford said in a message.

All three charges Stamper is facing directly resulted from the alleged machete attack.

