SOUTH ROXANA - In another high-speed pursuit case on Monday, January 10, 2022, South Roxana Police Department overheard radio traffic from the East Alton Police Department regarding a vehicle from their venue. The chase continued into Hartford where the Hartford Police took over the pursuit. The vehicle rammed a South Roxana Police car near the Casey’s Store in South Roxana injuring two officers.

"I started pursuing the vehicle after striking our squad car and injuring our officers," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. "The speeds of the pursuit reached more than 100 mph. The vehicle ended up crashing at the entrance of Lewis and Clark Park located in Hartford."

The driver, Carlos Boles, a 25-year-old black male from Alton, was taken into custody without incident. The investigation into the pursuit revealed Boles had in his possession a controlled substance packaged for delivery.

Boles was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash. He was released from the hospital and lodged in the Madison County Jail until the case could be presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office for charges.

The Madison County State’s Attorney Office authorized charges against Carlos Boles for Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death with his bond set at $250,000.

"I wanted to thank all the departments who assisted in getting Boles off the street," Chief Coles said. "A special thanks to Hartford Police Sergeant Matt Asbury who played a pivotal role in bringing this case to fruition."

