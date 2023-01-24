ALTON - Alvin D. Perry, 18, of Alton faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons after the Alton Police Department received a post of gunshots fired in the vicinity of East 20th Street and North Henry Street last Friday afternoon.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said when officers arrived Friday at the scene, they determined that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but no injuries occurred. The chief said the investigation also showed the gunshots had been fired from a vehicle as it drove through the area.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later and were able to stop the driver and detained the driver/occupant.

Ford said he thought his investigators did an outstanding job in this case, finding the suspect so quickly.

Perry was given a bail of $250,000 in this case, by Judge Ronald Slemer.

