WEST ALTON - One man was killed and another was airlifted to Barnes Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, following a head-on collision on U.S. 67 near West Alton.

According to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Thomas Sanford, 33, of St. Louis was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in a 2014 Nissan Sentra when he struck Jerrett Marquis Mitchell, 24, of Alton at 1:45 a.m. Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel at 2 a.m. Saturday. Sanford was airlifted to Barnes. Neither man was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Mitchell was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons confirmed the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, saying the Alton Police Department provided traffic blocking following the incident.

Sanford has not been charged with anything at this time. The report stated he suffered "serious" injuries following the crash.

