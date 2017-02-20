WEST ALTON - One man was killed and another was airlifted to Barnes Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, following a head-on collision on U.S. 67 near West Alton. 

According to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Thomas Sanford, 33, of St. Louis was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in a 2014 Nissan Sentra when he struck Jerrett Marquis Mitchell, 24, of Alton at 1:45 a.m. Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel at 2 a.m. Saturday. Sanford was airlifted to Barnes. Neither man was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Mitchell was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons confirmed the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, saying the Alton Police Department provided traffic blocking following the incident. 

Article continues after sponsor message

Sanford has not been charged with anything at this time. The report stated he suffered "serious" injuries following the crash. 

 

 

More like this:

Alton Police Investigate Crash On West Third and Piasa
Feb 14, 2025
Granite City Man Charged With String Of Auto Burglaries
2 days ago
Two-Vehicle Crash Claims Life In St. Charles County
Feb 28, 2025
Corrections Commissioner Issues Statement After Male Detainee Death At Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Mar 24, 2025
Duckworth Reiterates Urgent Need to Grow Aviation Workforce and Invest in Safety Technology to Safeguard Flying Public
Mar 27, 2025

 