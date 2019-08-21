Alton Man Charged With Reckless Discharge of a Firearm
SOUTH ROXANA - A suspect has been identified and charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm after shots were allegedly fired near the Casey’s General Store in South Roxana.
South Roxana Police responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. The suspect has been identified as Eain McClure, 25, of Alton.
Within minutes of the suspected gunfire, the South Roxana Police officer was able to locate McClure in the area of the alleged gunshot. A 9-mm pistol was recovered from McClure and he was taken into custody without incident.
Documents revealed McClure has a valid FOID card and conceal carry certification.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the charges and he has been charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm with a bond set at $25,000.
