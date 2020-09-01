EDWARDSVILLE - Paul E. Broadway, 62, of Alton, has been charged with Failure To Report An Accident Involving Personal Injury Or Death after the accident on West Delmar in Godfrey on Monday afternoon. The charge is a Class 1 Felony.

A 2-year-old Ellee Grace Kiser, of Godfrey, died after she was struck by a GMC pickup truck. The truck was reported to law enforcement after being seen in the area, which led to the location of Broadway.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said Kiser died of blunt head and neck trauma. The truck left the scene of the accident and was located later on by authorities in a press release Tuesday morning.

Bond has been set at $100,000 for Broadway. A press conference will reveal more information today at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Edwardsville.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

