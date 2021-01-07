EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department today charged Leon English, 26, of the 3000 block of Edgewood, Alton, with one count Aggravated Battery (Class 3) in the assault of an area taxi driver on December 30, 2020, in East Alton.

The honorable Judge Heflin set English's bail at $20,000. English is being held at the Madison County Jail on multiple charges from different area law enforcement agencies.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton Police Department Major Christian Cranmer said on Tuesday that several anonymous and sources on record identified the man after a story/video of the taxi cab incident appeared Monday on Riverbender.com. During the video, the suspect erupted in anger when the taxi cab driver told him of a $50 charge to take him to the Greyhound Bus Station in St. Louis from Eastgate Plaze in East Alton. He then subsequently punched the man in the face and body relentlessly, before leaving the vehicle on foot.

The taxi cab driver suffered bruises and facial abrasions and was taken to an area hospital for assistance on Monday night, Major Cranmer said.

"Through the help of citizens, we were able to identify the man and he is also facing other pending charges."



