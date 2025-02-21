GODFREY – A man from Alton faces a felony after battering an individual in a public place late last year.

Demarcus D. Toliver, 36, of Alton, was charged with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery on Feb. 13, 2025 for a violent altercation that occurred on Dec. 21, 2024.

Toliver allegedly struck the victim “several times with a closed fist on the face and head,” according to court documents. The incident reportedly occurred in a public place, at the Marion County Horizon Center in Godfrey.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented Toliver’s case, and while he was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, MCSO records indicate he has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

