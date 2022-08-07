Alton Man Arrested On Meth Charges In Calhoun County
HARDIN - At 7:20 p.m. on July 29, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Park Street near North County Road, Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.
Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Gabriel S. Powell, age 47, of Alton, was arrested on the following charges:
Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Over 5 Grams).
Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Powell was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.