COLLINSVILLE – The Alton high girls track team finished in second place by a narrow margin behind champion Belleville East, while Edwardsville wound up in sixth place, and East Alton-Wood River was ninth in the Collinsville Girls Invitational meet held Friday afternoon and evening at Kahok Stadium.

The Lancers won the meet with 122 points, with the Redbirds right behind at 112 points. O’Fallon was third with 104.5, getting by Belleville West, who finished fourth with 102,5 points. DuQuoin was fifth with 100 points, the Tigers wound up sixth with 96.5 points, Triad was seventh with 63, Chatham Glenwood was eighth at 47.5 points, the Oilers were ninth at 41 points, and the host Kahoks ended up in 10th with a score of 33 points.

In the sprints, Alton’s tandem of Jenea Epps and Renee Raglin had a good day, finishing one-two in the 100 meters, with Epps’ winning time being 12.47 seconds, and Raglin coming in at 12.66 seconds. Epps and Raglin finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 200 meters, with times of 26.81 seconds and 26.83 seconds. In the middle distances, Jessica Markell took the 400 meters at 58.43 seconds, while Kellie Mans was sixth at 1:02.11.

In the hurdles, Stahlschmidt was third in the 300-meter hurdles, coming in at 48.91 seconds, with McMurray fifth at 50.32 seconds, and in the 100-meter hurdles, McMurray and Stahlschmidt were fifth and sixth, with only two-one-hundredths of second, McMurray’s time being 17.06 seconds, with Stahlschmidt right behind at 17.08 seconds.

In the relays, the 4x100-meter team of Rashia Johnson, Sienna Stahlschmidt, Epps and Raglin were second with a time of 50.02 seconds, the 4x200-meter team of Johnson, Taylor Arnold, Epps and Raglin wound up fourth with a time of 1:48.85, and in the 4x400-meter tram of Markell, Arnold, Johnson and Mans placed third at 4:10.39.

In the underclass relays, the 4x400-meter team of Janiyah Alexander, Cheyenne Wilson, Savannah McMurray and Judy Morgan were second at 4:32.90.

Over at the field events, Lauren Weiner won the pole vault, jumping 9’ 7”, Laila McNeal was third in the long jump with a distance of 16’ 11”, McMurray was fifth in the triple jump at 33’ 11”, and Bria Thurman was second in the shot put with a throw of 37’ 8.25”.

