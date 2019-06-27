ALTON - This year, Alton Main Street's Night Market is offering even more local favorites at their weekly events.

Every Thursday through August 15, not including Independence Day, the Night Market will take place on Broadway in Alton, both inside Jacoby Arts Center and in a pocket park adjacent to it.

The event features live music, local art and artisans and, this year, has beverages from Old Bakery Beer Company as well as food from a rotating array of local restaurants. The event is also dog-friendly.

Article continues after sponsor message

"There is no admission charge, so it's completely free to listen to the music making it a great place to catch up with your crew or make some new friends," Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said in an email. "We encourage everyone to shop with our vendors and pick up something for themselves or as a gift. It's also a great way to support our local brewery and restaurants by grabbing food and beverages on-site."

The event also give folks a chance to peruse what local artisans have crafted. Open slots to vend are also available and are $10. They can register to do so at http://altonmainstreet.org/page/night-market/.

"We've gotten a lot of feedback that people are looking for alternatives from the norm for entertainment in Alton, specifically events that center around the arts and music in an outdoor setting," McGibany said. "It's a great opportunity to check out the current art exhibits at Jacoby Arts Center and Germania Brew Haus, and also check out (or participate in!) the Open Mic that Germania hosts inside their location during the event."

The Night Market also features live music each night it runs from a different local artist.

More like this: