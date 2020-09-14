ALTON - Alton Main Street’s new Carpool Cinema series launched on Friday evening with a powerful first movie - “Selma” presented by activist Laylhany Davis. The movie was sponsored by Crystal Uhe for State’s Attorney, Rachelle Aud Crowe for Senate and Friends for Katie Stuart.

Alton Main Street came up with the Carpool Cinema series as a fun/socially-distanced entertainment option for the community in Downtown Alton this fall.

Guests will enjoy outdoor movies on a large inflatable screen from the comfort of their car, with audio through their car stereo. The events will take place in the large parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Downtown Alton, which is the same parking lot used for the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market. All movies will be free and open to the public and will start soon after dusk on the following dates.

On Saturday, Sept 19, a music-themed movie will be presented, in partnership with the Sierra Club and sponsored by Meyer Jensen Law Firm, Busey Bank, Madison County Planning and Development, and Chiro One as an activity for this year’s Mississippi Earthtones Festival which is being modified for social-distancing.

On Friday, Sept. 25, a family-friendly movie will be presented, sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Chiro One.

Food and beverage vendors will not be available on-site; guests are welcome to bring their own refreshments. In case of inclement weather, the movies will be rescheduled. Alton Main Street thanks the Alton Parks & Recreation Department for their partnership in this endeavor.

“Hopefully, people were able to get some education out of the movie,” Davis said of "Selma." “I know I did when I watched it. I wanted to do more than protest and my goal is to educate the community about black history. After the Grafton protest, I went to people and explained my idea and I received help to sponsor it. I love getting to meet new people, see faces, and make a lot of connections with what I am doing. I hope the movie ‘Selma’ teaches some people we shouldn’t repeat history. I thank Alton Main Street for allowing the movie to happen with the sponsors.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses who would like to help add movies to the series and have their logos on the big screen before the showing; please contact sara@altonmainstreet.org for details.

Stay tuned to www.DowntownAlton.com for announcements on which movies were selected to be shown on the announced dates, as well as potential additional movie showtimes.

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

