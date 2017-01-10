The organization’s Partnership Drive is underway and its Appreciation Party is set for January 12th

ALTON - By cultivating commerce, culture, and community, Alton Main Street makes a huge impact that stimulates our local economy and improves quality of life well beyond the downtown district. The organization’s 2017 partnership drive is now underway to gather support from citizens and business owners who would like to help Downtown Alton continue on its path to a bright future.

The organization is hosting an Appreciation Party for its volunteers and partners on Thursday, January 12th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bluff City Grill, located at 424 E. Broadway. The night promises to be full of laughter thanks to comedian MC, DeAnna Jarrell Massie, who trained with renowned improv comedy troupe “Second City” based in Chicago. There will be a brief program around 6:00, including a roast of Sara McGibany to celebrate her 10 years as Executive Director of the organization. Guests will enjoy an appetizer and dessert buffet, meet the incoming Board of Directors, celebrate last year’s successes & learn how to get involved in the renewal of their historic Downtown.

Annual dues can be paid at the door with cash, check or charge, or the partnership application can be downloaded at www.DowntownAlton.com where there is a link to PayPal. Checks can be mailed to AMS at 219 Piasa Street – Suite 2B Alton, IL 62002. Dues for businesses are $100, families may contribute by donating $50, and individuals can make an impact by pledging a gift of $25.

"I originally applied for this position because after moving back to my hometown after a number of years away I could clearly see the potential in Alton," said Executive Director Sara McGibany, "My favorite part of my job is helping people put their talents to good use in order to make our community a great place to live." By connecting with the Main Street program, residents and business owners can play a major role in elevating the entire region. Each contribution of volunteer time or financial support helps enhance our community in a variety of ways.

Alton Main Street coordinates unique events that encourage locals and tourists to make memories with family and friends Downtown, while supporting our hometown businesses. Main Street projects such as the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market, Mississippi Earthtones Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony add to the fabric of our community. The organization depends on financial resources and volunteer manpower from citizens and businesses in order to provide many free civic events. Be sure to visit the “Events” page of www.DowntownAlton.com for dates and details of the entire 2017 event series.

Alton Main Street beautifies the area through public art, garden planting and maintenance, and litter clean-ups. “When citizens infuse energy into creating social activity and improving how an area looks, new investors and developers take note,” said Debby Edelman, outgoing President of the AMS Board of Directors.

The organization encourages economic growth by assisting existing businesses every step of the way, while also being a resource for entrepreneurs who are looking to start something new. "The biggest change I've noticed over my decade with the organization is the growing support for locally-owned businesses. The concept of "shop local" is progressing from being a fad into a way of life for a number of people in Alton," she said, adding "My biggest goal for the next ten years is to focus on cultivating the creative entrepreneurs that live in our midst. Downtown Alton is becoming a lighting rod for the movers and shakers in our community, and AMS is here to roll out the red carpet and give personalized attention to help great ideas flourish."

City leaders become better acquainted to business and property owners at Main Street functions, and the program fosters collaboration between many community groups that have similar goals. This makes the most of the limited resources in our area, and builds a strong network to support projects far beyond the downtown district.

“Our thriving historic district is what sets Alton apart from other communities,” explains Sara McGibany, “Main Street is a grassroots effort of regular citizens who are working to celebrate Alton’s unique character. Preserving our historic architecture and supporting locally-owned businesses creates an attractive, authentic experience for us all. The more supporters that we can gather through our partnership drive, the faster the incredible growth that is underway will take effect.”

Alton Main Street maintains an informational Facebook page and website to help community members and business owners stay connected and learn about the latest developments. Visit www.DowntownAlton.com for details on events, shopping and dining options, business incentives, available real estate and more. Event sponsorships are also available for businesses who would like extra exposure and community involvement. To join the excitement of the team and enlist in a meaningful volunteer experience, please contact 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org

