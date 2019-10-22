

ALTON - Alton Main Street has a GoFundMe page established to raise money for decoration of Third Street in Alton lamp posts during the holiday season.

"You can play a key role in spreading excitement and cheer this holiday season," Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said in a release. "Help Alton Main Street decorate the lamp posts of Third Street with 35-inch wreaths this holiday season. That's 34 wreaths with beautiful red bows."

McGibany continued: "If we all come together, we can make it happen this year. Please make a contribution by December 2nd so we can cover all of the Downtown Third Street in Alton with cheer.

"These beautiful wreaths will be back year after year; your contribution ensures holiday cheer this year and for years to come. We will be purchasing from local companies to build our hometown economy and help Riverbend companies grow. Any excess funds raised will help us continue and expand our efforts in 2020. "

Along with decorating our wonderful downtown corridor, your contribution includes:

$25 or higher - receive an Alton Main Street decal

$60 or higher - receive an Alton Main Street 2020 Individual Membership with all benefits

$120 or higher - receive an Alton Main Street 2020 Family Membership with all benefits

$300 or higher - receive an Alton Main Street 2020 Bronze Patron Membership with all benefits

$600 or higher - receive an Alton Main Street 2020 Silver Patron Membership with all benefits

$1,200 or higher - receive an Alton Main Street 2020 Gold Patron Membership with all benefits

See all the membership benefits at DowntownAlton.com/member

"Alton Main Street is a non-profit organization," McGibany said. "Your tax-deductible donations will help make this community project a reality. We are so grateful for your continued support of Alton Main Street and our mission. Believe in Your Downtown!"

Click here to donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/alton-main-street-holiday-decorations-for-alton?fbclid=IwAR2cZ3QnxhC8sWCXi_KE31M2wNsgKfs6Nf9h3NLOuthbYnWzy1kETnn4qzI

