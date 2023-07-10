ALTON - A $5,312.50 payment to Alton Main Street was the subject of some debate before a split vote at the Alton Committee of the Whole meeting on July 10. Alderman Raymond Strebel raised further questions about the city’s proposed payment to the organization, which he called a “misappropriation of funds.”

At the last meeting, Strebel made a motion to separate this bill from the rest and lay it over to this meeting, which passed. At this meeting, he said he had more time to look over the information but still couldn’t justify the payment because he believes the Tourism Tax funds can only be used for Riverfront Park improvements.

A representative for the city attorney said whether or not the organization can be paid with tourism funds depends on how one defines efforts to bring visitors into the city - her interpretation was that these funds could be used for any project within the Alton area meant to enhance tourism. Strebel disagreed.

“It says this account is devoted to financing improvements to Riverfront Park,” Strebel said. “They’re talking about making improvements to the park so that organizations like [Alton] Main Street can have festivals there to bring people, but it does not say that those funds should be used to pay for the organization.

“It’s clear as day, it’s a capital improvement … you have to do the capital improvement to enhance its ability to promote tourism - it’s not defining an organization to promote tourism, and I can’t get around it. I honestly can’t get around it.”

Strebel added that he “completely supports” Alton Main Street, but wants the city to meet with them to more clearly define their relationship.

“This is an organization the city founded in 1995 and they‘ve been funding it since. They’ve never really had a clear projection of where they fit in a partnership with the city,” Strebel said. “I say we don’t pay it because it’s really, the way I view it, a misappropriation of funds.”

Strebel then suggested amending the motion to not pay the organization until the city can “bring Main Street to the table” to meet about the specifics of a potential partnership.

Alderman Nate Keener said he would support delaying the payment until the meeting, but wants to make sure the organization "gets their money at some point." Strebel responded that he's spoken to members of the organization who said they're in good financial standing and open to meeting with the city.

The committee ultimately voted 4-3 to approve the payment. A rare vote from Mayor David Goins was cast in favor in the absence of Alderman Charles Brake.

A full recording of the July 10 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

