ALTON - Alton Main Street hopes to see you next Tuesday, Nov 14, at Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown” to be held at a new location.

What has been known as "The Old Post Office" will now be called "The Post". Get a sneak peak at this newly renovated space located at 300 Alby Street, which will soon be home to a healthy cafe, coffee roastery, event space, and small business incubator.

CLICK HERE to RSVP on facebook, invite your friends, and see a few photos of the venue.

Article continues after sponsor message

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

- Megan Williams, sharing details about the transformation of The Post, which will also house the non-profit "The Lantern Network" to coordinate numerous community building activities to nurture the common good in three integrated areas: Benevolence, Business and Belonging

- The owners of Solera wine bar & retail store, recently opened at 212 W 3rd St.

- Ken Buchholz of the Audubon Center at Riverlands, sharing information on when and how people can use the Center and Sanctuary, as well as how getting out in nature benefits the local economy

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments, and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

More like this: