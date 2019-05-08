ALTON – Downtown Alton is going to the dogs May 18 with the return of Alton Main Street's annual Pup Crawl.

The event was created as a way to let people know just how many local businesses were pet-friendly, especially in outdoor patio dining areas. Participants will meet at Lovejoy's event space on Piasa Street (at the former site of Elijah P's) and receive a passport as well as a bandanna for the pooches with a matching bracelet for the people. The passport to the Pup Crawl is $10. Participants are asked to attain a stamp from each of the participating businesses, which can be attained through a simple purchase. Many locations are also hosting specials for those participating in the event.

Alton Main Street Promotions Coordinator Sally Kirbach said the event was not possible without significant contributions from Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany and fellow event coordinator Stephanie Schrage. Kirbach said Schrage was able to convince new businesses to join this year, especially the well-established Catdaddy's.

“Stephanie was out and about and talked to the owner,” Kirbach said. “There was a wine-tasting eventy or something, and she walked in and talked to him about it, and he was excited to participate.”

Several other local businesses are participating in the event, and Kirbach said all of them currently have tickets to the event for sale at their establishments. Outside of Catdaddy's, Tony's, Solera, Ragin' Cajun, Old Bakery Beer Company, Bottle and Barrel, Lovejoy's, State Street Market, Bubby's and Sissy's, Bossanova, It's Raining Zen and Party on Broadway are participating.

For each stamp attained, participants will have an entry into a drawing for three different prizes, including Cardinals tickets, a liquor basket from Dirt Cheap and a basket from Shampooches Dog Grooming, which was featured on the Deluxe Corporation's Small Business Revolution.

The money raised by the event will go toward providing seating for the Alton Dog Park, which will also be a spot for the event. The dog park will have beer from Old Bakery Beer Company. It will be free for all dog-owners that day as well, and anyone who wants to be a full-time member of the park to experience its full privileges may apply to do so that day as well.

“Sara (McGibany) met with the parks and rec director (Michael Haynes) and asked what the dog park needed the most,” Kirbach said. “He said they needed some good seating. So, we're looking to put some picnic tables there that will seat six each.”

Those picnic tables come at a cost of around $150 each, as they are being constructed by the Lewis and Clark Community College-based YouthBuild program. Kirbach said the tables may also be painted by an artist of the public's choosing.

The event lasts from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, and more information can be found on the Facebook event page. Kirbach said tickets are for sale now at all participating businesses and encouraged people to get them early.

