ALTON - Alton Main Street is pleased to announce its new Carpool Cinema series, a fun socially-distanced activity that will provide a safe entertainment option for our community in Downtown Alton this fall.

Guests will enjoy outdoor movies on a large inflatable screen from the comfort of their car, with audio through their car stereo. The events will take place in the large parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street, which is the same parking lot used for the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market. All movies will be free and open to the public, and will start soon after dusk on the following dates:

On Fri, Sept 11th a social justice-themed movie will be presented, in partnership with local teen activist Laylhany Davis and sponsored by Crystal Uhe for State’s Attorney, Rachelle Aud Crowe for Senate, and Friends for Katie Stuart.

On Sat, Sept 19th, a music-themed movie will be presented, in partnership with the Sierra Club and sponsored by Meyer Jensen Law Firm, Busey Bank, Madison County Planning and Development, and Chiro One as an activity for this year’s Mississippi Earthtones Festival which is being modified for social-distancing. A poll is currently underway until Noon on Fri, Sept 4th where the public can vote on which movie is shown. The poll can be found at www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival

On Fri, Sept 25th, a family-friendly movie will be presented, sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Chiro One. A poll is currently underway until Noon on Fri, Sept 11th where the public can vote on which movie is shown. The poll can be found at www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet

Food & beverage vendors will not be available on-site; guests are welcome to bring their own refreshments. In case of inclement weather, the movies will be rescheduled. Alton Main Street thanks to the Alton Parks & Recreation Department for their partnership in this endeavor.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses who would like to help add movies to the series and have their logos on the big screen before the showing; please contact sara@altonmainstreet.org for details. Stay tuned to www.DowntownAlton.com for announcements on which movies were selected to be shown on the announced dates, as well as potential additional movie showtimes.

