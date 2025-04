ALTON - Alton Main Street is announcing an in-person training on Access to Capital, which will be held on Monday, March 21st from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Post Commons, located at 300 Alby Street in Alton, IL, in its lower level co-working space called GroundWorks.

During this session, small business owners and budding entrepreneurs will learn sources and criteria for commercial bank and SBA loans, prepare to apply for grants and pitch to angel investors, and receive information on government resources for veteran-, woman-, and POC-owned businesses.

Presenter Mary Louise Helbig's career encompasses executive leadership positions in business development for corporations and startups. Most recently she was the Executive Director of ITEN, one of the founding Entrepreneur Support Organizations in the St. Louis region.

To register for this event, and find video recordings of all sessions at a later date, please visit: www.DowntownAlton.com/Events/SmallBusinessResources.

“Alton Main Street is excited to be collaborating with State of Illinois Community Navigator program to provide educational training for small businesses,” says Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, adding “To ensure that we present information that is relevant to the needs of small business owners, please contact our office to let us know which topics are of interest to you.”

Alton Main Street and its partners are available to help entrepreneurs and small businesses navigate any obstacles they may face. “Our goal is to provide guidance, resources and information.” said Penny Schmidt who serves on the Economic Vitality Committee for Alton Main Street, “Providing entrepreneurs and creatives with access to this high-quality expertise enables them, and Alton, to flourish.”

Alton is fertile ground for entrepreneurs to grow and thrive. To find a newly updated Guide to Starting a New Business in Alton along with other resources to assist those who are looking to launch a company in Alton, please visit HYPERLINK "http://www.DowntownAlton.com" www.DowntownAlton.com, and select “Doing Business”.

For many communities like Alton, fostering startups and small business growth has been the key to transitioning from a formerly manufacturing-based economy. The concept of fostering entrepreneurship to accelerate urban revitalization has been embraced by a wide spectrum of supporters, from artists and cultural organizations to business leaders and financial institutions.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

