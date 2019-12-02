The 17th annual Green Gift Bazaar sponsored by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club was held at the Post Commons in Alton during Small Business Saturday.

Over 30 vendors filled the large event space making it the perfect one-stop-shop for Christmas present shopping. The bazaar was completely free to attend and also offered free gift wrapping. Gift wrapping was offered for not only purchases made at the bazaar but items purchased from any local Alton business. Crafts for kids were also offered, giving younger attendees a chance to have some fun in between helping their parents shop.

“I’m doing as much of my Christmas shopping today locally here in Alton as I can. I have found so many great gifts, scarves, original artwork, clothes. I’m just about to bring a few of my purchases over to the gift wrapping station and them I’m headed off to more local businesses,” said Marianna Evans of Alton.

All the items at the event were in some way green and eco-friendly. Plants, up-cycled items, handmade natural soaps, and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items were among the many gift options, all apart of the big sale. With all vendors of the event being small and local, shoppers were happy to know their money was staying local, and their purchases were sustainable ones. Having been put on for 17 years now, the event only continues to grow. And taking place on Small Business Saturday, when all of downtown Alton was already booming with customers, the bazaar had a great crowd.

“This type of sale is such a great representation of everything Alton is about. Community, small businesses, and we’ve seen a lot of environmental stuff happening in Alton recently too, so this is a lot of fun,” said Chelsea Coffey who was helping sell wares at the event.



For more information about Alton Main Street check out their website https://altonmainstreet.org To learn more about the Sierra Club https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades

