ALTON - Alton lost against O'Fallon in hard-fought battle Tuesday night 74-56 at Alton.

Alton’s Ja’Markus Gary led the way with 13 points, while teammate Moory Woods had 10 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Panthers got to the free-throw line a lot more than us tonight. We talked about it after the third quarter that the tougher team is going to win and O'Fallon was the tougher team in the fourth quarter. We have to get to the free-throw line more then what we did tonight.” Alton’s coach Dana Morgan said.

The game was back and forth throughout the first three quarters until O'Fallon pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Redbirds were ahead 15-12 after one quarter, 30-29 at halftime, The Panthers took the lead at the end of the third quarter 48-46 and pulled away in the fourth quarter to close the game at 74-56.

The Panthers were led by Dawson Algee with 17 points and Shaun Riley II with 17 points.

Alton is 3-2 on the season. Alton will host East St Louis on Friday night.

More like this: