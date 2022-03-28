ALTON - Alton Little Theater's Creative Director & Designer, Kevin D. Frakes, will produce and perform in a Vegas-Style Show on April 22nd and 23rd at 7:30 pm, and a Sunday matinee at 2 pm on April 24th at the ALT Showplace.

Nearly a year ago, Frakes envisioned an Entertainment Extravaganza for what he states will likely be his last concert after 40 years of singing professionally, and he has been working on the music and all artistic elements of a show that he believes will give audience members two hours of superb enjoyment.

Tickets for the concert are $25 and benefit ALT's Fundraising efforts that are currently being put towards renovations and artistic expansion.

Kevin is bringing together a talented group of singers and dancers to support the music spectacular. Local new star, Miles Brenton, will be the Opening Act for Frakes & Company, and then will return after intermission to perform a lively number while playing six instruments. Kya Wonders will perform "Silks" as part of two magical numbers, and an ensemble of ShayVonda Mayes, Gabe Levi, Devin Sadler, and Emily Filkins will show off some Vegas - magic of their own, restaging Copacabana for the show's opening number.

Frakes considers Barry Manilow the "consummate artist" and he has worked daily on a musical rehearsal for nearly a year to master the sheer breath control and stamina needed to perform Manilow's songs which are most often "4-6 minutes long with at least two key changes!"Indeed everyone at ALT has heard strains of "Manilow Magic" in every area of the showplace while working on other productions.

The production is supported by the creative talents of Lee Cox, Brant McCance, Dennis Stevenson - all working behind the scenes on the colorful sparkle of the show's multi-media elements; Ken Gaines has lent his support to the production of authentic-looking Vegas Costumes, and Jeff McElroy of Jeffrey's Flowers by Design has pitched in his talent with the creation of Nightclub Flowers & Fauna.

Lee Cox, Alton Little Theater's Executive Director, says that there is "joy and excitement in every element of this show" and shares Kevin Frakes' commitment to stretching artistically in every way we can." Though she won't give up asking her work partner to produce just one more concert she dreamed up called 'Frank Sinatra - Last Call.'

"Kevin has such range and such joy when he sings and he is an excellent role model for young performers in his work ethic and his enthusiasm to rehearse, rehearse and rehearse some more!"

Meanwhile, tickets may be purchased by calling 618-462-3205 OR Going online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org. Interviews and photo opportunities can be arranged by texting Kevin Frakes (618-407-2447).

The Tribute to Barry Manilow is the last in a series of Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Shows in the 88th Season at the ALT Showplace. The 89th Season line-up is being launched in April. Theater-lovers will have a chance to enjoy the concert and get early-bird ticket pricing for ALT's summer production of Shrek and all the comedies, dramas, and musicals that will be part of the coming year.

Cox says, "ALT will be shining fine in '89'," as Frakes, Cox & others bring their community the best in entertainment.

