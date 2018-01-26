Alton Little Theater to present "Who's In Bed With The Butler" February 9-18 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Little Theater will produce the delightfully hilarious comedy "Who's in Bed With The Butler" February 9th thru 18th at the Showplace. Article continues after sponsor message Tickets are selling quickly for theater lovers wanting to see a show with rave reviews AND a wine raffle from the WOW Club (William Olden Wineries)! Call 462-6562 today or go to Website at altonlittletheater.org Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending