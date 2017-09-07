ALTON - Jared Hennings will kick off the 84th Season Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Concert Series at the Alton Little Theater Showplace in grand style on Friday, September 22nd at 7:30 p.m..

Tickets for the event are just $20 and may be purchased through the ALT Box Office line (462-3205) or website at altonlittletheater.org.

Jared is a consummate performer who created an acclaimed performance in ALT's revival of "Driving Miss Daisy" last March. Previously, Jared appeared in roles both dramatic and comedic in "To Kill A Mockingbird", "Fences", and "Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage."

Jared's full time job as educator and mentor at LCCC consumes much of his time but he has performed locally at Jacoby Arts Center and several venues. He and Lee Cox have talked for years while working on "Vintage Voices" and "Living History Tours" about doing a show to help ALT's ongoing fundraising efforts for a new building.

This past August they finally agreed on a date - and then changed it so as not to compete with GACA's Concert debut. Cox says:

"That is just the perfect example of the cool guy Jared is - he enrolled his musicians and then re-enrolled them in a Friday night performance instead of Saturday because it was the right thing to do for the community!"

Jared will be joined by his band: Jeff Walker, Pete Basola, Ralph Monroe, James "Peaches" Thompson and Brian McKinney. His set will include familiar favorites from icons Sam Cooke, Mel Torme, Billy Eckstine and Cab Calloway - and Jared promises that his most frequent request to sing "Ol Man River" will surely be honored.

The Theater is kicking off its 84th Theatrical Season with "BINGO, The Winning Musical" September 8 - 17 and kicking off a 9 month Concert series which will include local, regional, national and international performers September 2017 thru April 2018.

Season Tickets for the 84th Season are still available through September 18th for $80. One of the many advantages of becoming a Season Ticket holder is having at least 30 days advance notice on upcoming tours and concerts.

Sunday, September 24 ALT will once again host a Fall Party and Festival for Volunteers - ALL interested parties are welcome to attend the event at 4 p.m.. Please leave an RSVP on the Reservation Line 462-6562.

The great cooks at ALT will serve some scrumptious desserts and let folks know about the easiest way to earn FREE Tickets at the Theater by helping out with mailings, ushering and show support. As few as ten volunteer hours can earn a free complimentary ticket. Jared will be on hand to sample his favorite desserts - and maybe do an encore?

Don't miss the smooth sounds of his premier Concert event on Friday, September 22nd, 7:30 p.m.. Doors & Wine Bar open at 6:45 p.m..

