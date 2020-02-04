ALTON - Alton Little Theater's homage to a CW Musical Legend occurs when "Kenny Rogers & Company" takes to the stage at the ALT Showplace for three concerts: February 21st and 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. Artistic Director, Kevin Frakes has written a show and will produce (AND SING) a Celebration of Roger's biggest hits with back-up/duets by Kate Costello and Sawyer Burton. The Concert will be filled with memorable songs from Roger's six decades of performing on TV, Movies, and filling Stadium Auditoriums across the country.

Rogers is considered one of the most prolific performers, record producers, philanthropists, songwriters and mentors to young performers. He achieved mainstream success after his early tours with The New Christy Minstrels and then The First Edition - but soon became the cross-over Star that hit Billboard Charts, having more than 12- Hit Singles that crossed over the Country and Pop Charts, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time!

Still, Rogers retained his humility and was considered to be the consummate "gentleman" by closest friends, Dottie West and Dolly Parton. Yes, the man could sing any "Love Song like nobody's business " said Dolly at his final concert in 2017 and added, " he was my best friend and that says a lot!"

Kenny Rogers is perhaps best known for creating the persona of "The Gambler" after the song became a multi-platinum selling album -- and this image is etched in the hearts of many a fan but his career and entrepreneurial spirit never rested even as he tackled movies, a chicken-shack franchise, and buying and building recording studios and performance venues for other performers, Indeed, in Roger's final concert in Nashville on October 25th, 2017, fifty Musical artists gathered and recounted the many ways that Rogers had inspired and helped their careers!

Kevin Frakes, a professional singer and now devoting all his time to Alton Little Theater, thought it might be just the right time to honor such a man --and he wanted "something kind of romantic" around February but also a Concert with some humor and great storytelling. Yes, there will be some touches of sentiment for all those couple who had "loving moments" listening to one of Kenny's ballads and they'll be some songs just sure to feature that great guitar playing that Kenny was known for!

Tickets are $25 for the Concert and can be obtained by calling 618-462-3205 or going online: altonlittletheater.org

Kenny Rogers will be celebrating his 82nd birthday this year and ALT is "blowing out all the candles and the stops to celebrate his long life and dedication to the Arts" says Lee Cox, Executive Director of ALT, - "we'll be sending Kenny some photos and notes from the shows" and she invites EVERYONE to come and ENJOY Kenny's ( and Kevin's) Glorious hits!

