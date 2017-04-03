ALTON - Alton Little Theater will shine with a special "glow" when the Board of Directors present a FUN Fundraiser, Glo Bingo, on Saturday, April 29th at the KC Hall in Godfrey at 7pm.

The Fundraiser will benefit the summer's youth programs and kick off the 84th Season in grand style since the season opens with Bingo: The Musical in September of 2017 - a zany tale of four life-long friends who enjoy singing and dancing through bingo parlors, marriage, mishaps and life!

Guests attending Glo Bingo can win FREE tickets for the season opener AND compete for $1,000 in cash prizes. A 50/50 drawing, silent auction and a prize for "Most Fun Table" will add to the night's action.

Local actors and celebrities will be on hand to make sure that everyone has a grand time playing the newest craze. Organizers assure that "This is NOT your Grandma's Bingo" - but bring her along!

Guests must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and include 6 Bingo cards, a glow hat, and a glow dabber.

A cash bar will be available, but tea, soda and water are provided. Guests are encouraged to wear "glowing" apparel and bring their own wacky fun to the spring fundraising event.

Doors will open at 5:30pm and tickets can be purchased online at: altonlittletheater.org or by calling (618) 462-3205. Who knows, ALT President, Kevin Frakes, might just decide to cast you in Bingo: The Musical when he sees how much fun you're having at Glo Bingo!