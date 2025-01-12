ALTON – As the Executive Director of Alton Little Theater (ALT), I am deeply committed to ensuring that our organization remains a safe and welcoming space for everyone who steps through our doors. However, allegations of past misconduct have been brought concerning individuals formerly affiliated with the theater.

Let me be clear: we take these allegations with the utmost seriousness. I want to assure the public that under my leadership, ALT will be a space where everyone feels safe to explore their passion for theater.

Theater is about creating joy and fostering community and that is exactly what we will do.

Eric Sykes

Executive Director, Alton Little Theater