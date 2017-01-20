ALTON - Alton Little Theater will present a Showcase Production (three performances) of a brand new Canadian Play by Michael Wilmont. BUYING THE MOOSE is a delightful and witty comedy about couple communication (or lack thereof) on February 17th, 18th & 19th (Friday & Saturday evening 7:30pm, Sunday 2pm). The play was first sent to Director Lee Cox to preview two years ago and just received outstanding scores from the Toronto Play Festival.

ALT is establishing a pattern of producing an extra new play for a limited run in February to encourage new audiences, new playwrights and new performers who may not be able to make the 4-6 week commitment of full-run productions. Cox will direct the comedy about an improbable moment that fuels the misunderstandings and polarized responses that can occur between two brothers and two sisters. The title comes from a phrase referring to making an error in judgement and then trying to cover it up as long as possible! - And yes, a moose makes an appearance!

The production features Brant McCance and Sawyer Burton as brothers and Robyn Couch and Christy Lester as sister-in-laws. Cox and Burton are producing a customized "Moose Tracks" soundtrack of love songs from all genres and Ann Badesh of My Just Desserts will be creating a Chocolate Dessert Buffet - that is complimentary with the purchase of a ticket to the February FUN Fundraiser.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets are just $15 for the production and can be purchased through the ALT Box office (618-462-3205) or through the ALT Website (altonlittletheater.org)

BUYING THE MOOSE runs the weekend after Valentine's Day - but Cox thinks an added dose of laughter - and chocolate is still perfect for a February weekend. Cox, Kevin Frakes and Gail Drillinger will introduce the play as the "Love Doctors" - and warm up the audience with some comedic AND relevant factual information about the "art" of communication.

Ever since the three veteran performers worked together on "Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage" they have enjoyed reading the many questions that audience members submitted and decided that they should develop a comedic format to address some of the questions, fears and quirks that all folks seem to share about the slippery slopes of marriage. ALT hopes to develop a Comedy Coffee House production in the near future and they will test out some material with this February production.

All in all, BUYING THE MOOSE is funny, fast-paced (and a huge challenge in memorization) for four very talented actors! Whether folks are wanting to get married or have been married for fifty years - they WILL relate to some of the predicaments these two couples find themselves immersed in!

Playwright Wilmont is allowing ALT to produce the play at a very reduced royalty rate as a way of testing out an American audience and Cox believes that audiences everywhere will relate - and LAUGH!

More like this: