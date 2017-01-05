ALTON - Alton Little Theater presents a Winter Comedy sure to tickle the funny bones of everyone.

Nana's Naughty Knickers by Katy DiSavino will run for nine performances January 27th - February 5th at the ALT Showplace with a unique setting created by Director Kevin Frakes that becomes a big part of the fun.

When Nana (Claudia Herndon) invites her grandaughter (Mary Grace Brueggemann) to come live with her, mayhem ensues since Nana has been subsidizing her income with a lingerie business, catering to local ladies not yet ready to be "over the hill". Complications arise (of course) when Bridget brings home her cop boyfriend (Oliver Bacus) and the landlord (Ron Abraham) get wind of the shenanigans going on in Nana's rent-controlled apartment (previously outfitted with secret compartments by a former bootlegger). The Senior Citizen's sexy sidelines will keep the audience in stitches. Indeed, they may laugh themselves right out of their knickers!

Actors Pat Kulish, Nick Trapp, Samantha Stinson, Connie Matifes-Abraham and Brad Kincade join the fast-paced romp through Nana's Naughty Knickers, which called for Costumer Designer Lee Cox to recreate a high-end Lingerie Boutique with over 200 items for "sale". Director Frakes discovered the new play two years ago and approached Cox with the idea of staging the slick comedy - knowing that the set and props would present certain challenges - but both Directors agree that "it has been an absolute blast working with this cast and coming up with all the set changes and props." Cox says, "I don't know anyone who could have worked so hard to come up with this set on our stage...and I am so thankful that a handful of ladies and a few gents who have been lending a hand to get everything ready for the audience's delight! Even my husband has become an expert at "steaming" lingerie!"