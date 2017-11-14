Lee Cox, Brant McCance, Pat Kulish, Nick Trapp, Andrew Richards, Kala Robinson and Mary Crank. Directed by Kevin Frakes.

ALTON - Come join all the fun this family's having on Christmas Eve when Alton Little Theater present A Nice Family Christmas on Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 10.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Surprises, laughs, a few plot twists and some lovable albeit zany characters make for a delightful new holiday comedy at the showplace.

Call 462-3205 for Tickets or go online at altonlittletheater.org.

 