Alton Little Theater Prepares For 89th Season Opener.

ALTON - Join Alton Little Theater in their 89th Season Opener and come see some of the new changes for yourself!

Kathy Bredenkoetter and Joe Laffler take the lead in ALT’s SPREADING IT AROUND, as feisty seniors find new joy and even a little romance when they start a SIN FOUNDATION (an acronym for SPEND IT NOW). They find happiness and a new lease on life in this witty comedy at the ALT SHOWPLACE Sept 9th-18th.

A new addition of a second Saturday matinee at 2 pm is just part of the changes and new ideas taking place at the oldest continuous running Community Theater in Illinois. Call 618-462-3205 for tickets or go online: Altonlittleltheater.org.