ALTON - Alton Little Theater is growing, stretching & embracing the celebration of 90 years of continuous production in the Riverbend.

Yes, the theater was organized as a young educator's dream in 1933 - and has now produced over 800 live theater plays, musicals, and concerts as of this year - and of course, we hope that everyone in the Riverbend region will attend a production, or many productions, and become part of the Theater's Legacy Story!

Under the stewardship of Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes, the ALT Showplace has become a destination location for 17-plus municipalities and draws actors, musicians, dancers, and artists from both sides of the great Mississippi River.

For the 90th season, Lee and Kevin wanted to honor all people who have a dream of performing and make sure that both productions and extra concerts celebrate the talents of youth and mentors.

Summer classes for youth have filled up quickly and will become a mainstay in ALT's programming and in January of 2024, ALT will launch its first “Studio Series” when three plays written by national artists for intimate studio audiences will be cast with up to 20 actors who will perform all three scripts back-to-back in 30 days.

Yes, ALT wants to ensure that the place we've called home for decades produces the finest theatrical opportunities, so that everyone can experience the love, laughter, and relevance that only live theater can create. Be a part of the 90th season, at low prices, and tell your friends, so they don't miss out on the little jewel of a theater that’s just getting started!

