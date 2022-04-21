ALTON - "The ALT Showplace will shine in its 89th season with six fine new productions!" says Lee Cox, Executive Director.

The theater group launches early-bird savings until May 31st so that season ticket holders can receive the very best price for a whole season of Entertainment (September 2022 through May 2023). Tickets for the 89th season are $84 with an additional $4 savings on a concert of choice. The group strives to make quality entertainment affordable for everyone.

The 89th season received a bit of a small silver lining in the wake of COVID; since professional theaters were closed for 2 years, royalty houses are offering shows for production at earlier dates, some even directly from Broadway and/or National Tours. Royalties for shows have increased just like everything else, but ALT is committed to honoring the values of community theater while putting on the most professional shows possible.

The shining 89th season will include: Spreading It Around (September 9th-18th), The Play That Goes Wrong (November 11th-20th), Bus Stop (December 9th-18th), the Musical She Loves Me (January 20th through 29th), Violet Sharp (March 3rd - 12th) and Ding Dong (May 5th through 14th).

This slate of offerings includes three outrageous new comedies, a classic script from William Inge, a musical adaptation from the Jimmy Stewart movie, "Little Shop Around The Corner", a riveting drama, and a French farce still touring in Europe. Indeed, theater lovers will certainly enjoy the variety and popular scripts that were researched by Kevin Frakes (Creative Director) and his team.

Kevin is in touch with directors across the country through the American Association of Community Theater, and ALT looks for those little gems of shows that have received "hold over for longer runs" and critical acclaim, and indeed, ALT has a "Want To Do" list for the next five years – with Kevin and Lee wanting to bring the very best shows to the ALT stage before they retire at the end of 2025.

The theater has season ticket brochures available at the showplace and more detailed information on the ALT website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org

During the run of the 88th season closer, The Wild Women of Winedale, patrons can see the new show posters in the recently renovated Dorothy Colonius foyer and also preview the new seating and other renovation plans slated for completion before the September 1st opening of the 89th season.

The box office is open Monday - Friday, 10 am - 2 pm, and Lee Cox is inviting people from all over the Riverbend region to come in and or call and arrange to be part of the "Come Back to Live Theater" goal that the 89th season represents! Call 618-462-3205 and help ALT shine!

